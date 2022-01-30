Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Outperform”

Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Corbion from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS CSNVY opened at $41.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. Corbion has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

