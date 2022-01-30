Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQX. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins lowered Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.83.

EQX stock opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.76. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$13.09.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

