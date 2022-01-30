Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 10.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Corteva has a 1-year low of $39.38 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

