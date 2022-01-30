Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $200.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Cortexyme from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.32.

NASDAQ CRTX opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Cortexyme has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.34.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Sell-side analysts predict that Cortexyme will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Cortexyme by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cortexyme in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

