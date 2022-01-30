COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.95. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

