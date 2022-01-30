Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.85.

A number of research firms have commented on COUP. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock valued at $14,078,973. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 11.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 49.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

COUP stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.08. 1,639,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.92. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $115.55 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

