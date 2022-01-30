Craig Hallum Upgrades Calix (NYSE:CALX) to Buy

Calix (NYSE:CALX) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s previous close.

CALX has been the subject of several other research reports. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of CALX opened at $46.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $56.25. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The company had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 829 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $58,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,015. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Calix by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Calix by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

