Crane (NYSE:CR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $107.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Crane’s shares have outperformed the industry. A diverse portfolio, efficient management team, and strengthening business across segments are likely to be beneficial for Crane in the quarters ahead. Rewards to shareholders and focus on product innovation raise the company’s appeal. In fourth-quarter 2021, its earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 11.6% and 3.65%, respectively. For 2022, the company anticipates adjusted earnings of $7.00-$7.40 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 10%. Sales are predicted to be $3.3 billion (up 3.5% from the previous year). However, supply-chain restrictions, cost inflation, and pandemic woes are predicted to continue impacting its performance in 2022. Foreign currency movements are predicted to lower sales by 1.5% in the year. Weak cash generation might be worrying.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.20.

NYSE CR opened at $99.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. Crane has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Crane’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

