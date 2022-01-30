Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at $856,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 183.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 107.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the second quarter valued at $1,748,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,795 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLL stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.78 per share, for a total transaction of $109,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,158 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $167,626.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 8,990 shares valued at $478,592. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

