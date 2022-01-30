Creative Planning Has $212,000 Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genpact were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Genpact by 284.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE G opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on G. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

