Creative Planning Has $245,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lear were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lear by 96.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.29.

LEA stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.75 and its 200-day moving average is $171.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

