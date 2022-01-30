Creative Planning Invests $220,000 in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Amdocs by 144.1% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

DOX opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

