Creative Planning Invests $237,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

