Creative Planning Makes New $248,000 Investment in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 14.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 98.5% in the second quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 403,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 9.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MedTech Acquisition by 105.0% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $894,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

