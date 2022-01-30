Credit Suisse AG Buys 798 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 658,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $58,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.14.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

