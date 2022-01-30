Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $52,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,431,000 after buying an additional 86,637 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 29.9% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 92.6% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 87,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $151,732,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RCI shares. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $51.07 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.396 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.