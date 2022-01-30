Credit Suisse AG Has $46.38 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,062 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Cintas were worth $46,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cintas by 19.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cintas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Cintas in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cintas by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 6.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.31 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $317.46 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

