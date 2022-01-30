Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 801,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,850 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $42,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HASI opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

