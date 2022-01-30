Credit Suisse Group Downgrades PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) to Neutral

PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PBTHF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PointsBet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get PointsBet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBTHF opened at $3.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. PointsBet has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports and racing betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of marketing and gaming support services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for PointsBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PointsBet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.