Critical Analysis: Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) & Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) and Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Udemy and Bright Scholar Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 8 0 2.73 Bright Scholar Education 1 0 0 0 1.00

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $35.10, suggesting a potential upside of 134.63%. Bright Scholar Education has a consensus target price of $2.70, suggesting a potential upside of 212.14%. Given Bright Scholar Education’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bright Scholar Education is more favorable than Udemy.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education -1.66% 4.58% 1.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Udemy and Bright Scholar Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education $216.98 million 0.48 -$8.17 million ($0.07) -12.36

Udemy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Scholar Education.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Udemy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy Inc. develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services. The company was founded by Mei Rong Yang on February 18, 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

