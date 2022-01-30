Critical Contrast: CACI International (NYSE:CACI) & Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT)

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) and Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get CACI International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CACI International and Kubient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CACI International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00

CACI International currently has a consensus price target of $308.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.77%. Kubient has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than CACI International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CACI International and Kubient’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CACI International $6.04 billion 0.95 $457.44 million $18.40 13.33 Kubient $2.90 million 10.62 -$7.89 million ($0.70) -3.09

CACI International has higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CACI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CACI International and Kubient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CACI International 7.44% 18.10% 8.11% Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10%

Risk & Volatility

CACI International has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CACI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Kubient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of CACI International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Kubient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CACI International beats Kubient on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.