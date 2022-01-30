Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Short Interest Update

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 41.6% from the December 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CRECF stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.
About Critical Elements Lithium
