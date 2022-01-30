CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE opened at $50.92 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 156.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.