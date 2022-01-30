CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.43.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUBE. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
CUBE opened at $50.92 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $34.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $52.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 156.36%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
