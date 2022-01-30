Curtis Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

SCHM opened at $72.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.78. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

