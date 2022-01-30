Curtis Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF comprises 1.9% of Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,059,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000.

Shares of PKW opened at $89.26 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.44 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

