Curtis Advisory Group LLC Takes $304,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

QUAL opened at $132.81 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44.

