CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after purchasing an additional 640,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 102.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 264,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 133,552 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CBAY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 453,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,455. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $198.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.