DAFI Protocol Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and approximately $377,813.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (CRYPTO:DAFI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 540,937,255 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

