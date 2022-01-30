Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Lowered to $334.00 at Robert W. Baird

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Danaher stock opened at $281.11 on Friday. Danaher has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.52. The company has a market capitalization of $200.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

