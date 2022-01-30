Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.38. Daré Bioscience shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,628,272 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,941,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 525,909 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Daré Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

