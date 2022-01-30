DC Investments Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,022 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,022 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen raised shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.43.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $238.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,646.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

