DC Investments Management LLC Invests $701,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of KLA by 13.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 843,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,912 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 5.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in KLA by 69.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $366.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.07. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

