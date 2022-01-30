Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denbury Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It involved in exploitation, drilling and proven engineering extraction practices. The company’s focused operating areas include the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Denbury Inc., formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc., is based in PLANO, Texas. “

DEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.97.

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $71.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.06. Denbury has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

