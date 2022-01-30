Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.30

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Panmure Gordon raised Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.99.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

