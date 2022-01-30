Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in January

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DSNY stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 million, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

