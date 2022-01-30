Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.72.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

