Deutsche Bank AG Has $557,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYN opened at $13.19 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

