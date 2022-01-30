Deutsche Bank AG Has $598,000 Stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,508 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 33.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RADI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $10,947,467.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,294,863 shares of company stock valued at $20,990,484. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

