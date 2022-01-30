Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tucows were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its holdings in Tucows by 2.6% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,667,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares in the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Tucows by 61.7% during the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 975,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,355,000 after purchasing an additional 372,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tucows by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 21.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 90,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tucows by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tucows alerts:

TCX opened at $78.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $844.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36 and a beta of 0.59. Tucows Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.51 and a 52-week high of $92.93.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter. Tucows had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.