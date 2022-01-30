Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,197 Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,482 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 140.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 160,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $30,397.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NFBK opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.