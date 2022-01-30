Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,376 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,376 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,509,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,967,000 after buying an additional 61,139 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Vanguard by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 480,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AVD. TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

AVD opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.17. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.27%.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.