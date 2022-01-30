Deutsche Bank AG Sells 680 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Alexander’s by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Alexander’s by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Alexander’s by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

ALX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NYSE ALX opened at $267.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.91. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $246.15 and a one year high of $308.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.35%.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

