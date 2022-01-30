Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Up 285.2% in January

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 285.2% from the December 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Deutsche Börse stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.81. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deutsche Börse to €174.60 ($198.41) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

