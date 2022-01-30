Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives $8.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

DLAKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from €7.14 ($8.11) to €8.00 ($9.09) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.91) to €5.70 ($6.48) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

DLAKY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 103,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,315. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 118.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.