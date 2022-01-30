Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.95. 52,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.74. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $48.50 and a 1 year high of $72.04.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DPSGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

