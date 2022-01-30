Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €77.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.05 ($85.28) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($87.50) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €66.78 ($75.89).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €52.44 ($59.59) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.08. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.