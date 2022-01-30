Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,888 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

DCOM stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

