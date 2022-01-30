DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.44.

Shares of DNBBY opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

