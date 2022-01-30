Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to post $29.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Docebo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $30.70 million. Docebo reported sales of $18.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Docebo will report full-year sales of $104.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $105.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $147.05 million, with estimates ranging from $138.20 million to $153.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, lifted their price target on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Docebo stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,054. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -109.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,927,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Docebo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Docebo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Docebo by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

