Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will report $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.72. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year earnings of $10.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,009,000 after buying an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,499,000 after buying an additional 1,990,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after buying an additional 1,480,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after buying an additional 294,551 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,346,000 after buying an additional 73,697 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

